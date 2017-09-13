WATCH: Call President Zuma stupid at your own peril

JOHANNESBURG - Columnist Tom Eaton has raised eyebrows with his latest piece, in which he says President Jacob Zuma’s intelligence is underestimated.

Eaton has urged South Africans to not call Zuma 'stupid', describing the president as a borderline political genius.

“We have a tendency in this country to call people stupid when we disagree with them. So the President, we disagree with for political and a whole bunch of other reasons, and we say he’s stupid or an idiot. And I was making a point that you don’t really get to be where Jacob Zuma is for as long as he’s been there by being a stupid person and I think we underestimate him at our own peril," sayas Eaton.

eNCA