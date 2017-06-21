WATCH: Cape Town dams 23% full, 'reverse osmosis'

Waves break over a sea wall at Cape Town harbour. The City of Cape Town will look to establish several small, intermediate & possibly even large plants to supply potable water. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

CAPE TOWN – The good news continues this week, Cape Town. Dam levels have increased for the second week in a row, signalling the start of winter... albeit in the middle of winter.

The largest three dams in the system experienced sizeable gains. The Theewaterskloof Dam is now 17.3% full, up by 2% week-over-week. The Berg River Dam is also up by 2% to 34.2%. The Voelvlei Dam is up by 1.4% to 18%.

The team will augment the City’s response to drought, ensuring that water shortages are avoided, & transforming Cape Town’s water landscape. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 19, 2017

Both Steenbras dams saw a slight increase in its storage, while Wemmershoek remained steady.

Overall, Cape Town's dams are now a combined 23.1% full, up from 21.2% last week.

The City of Cape Town's revised water strategy

Mayor Patricia de Lille took to Twitter to call for more savings from citizens, but also announced additional efforts by the City of Cape Town (CoCT) to find solutions to the crisis.

The City is looking for solutions that can produce between 100 million litres and 500 million litres of potable water per day. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 19, 2017

The City has also asked entrepreneurs to submit possible solutions for evaluation.

Image: City of Cape Town Weekly Water Dashboard report, 19 June 2017.

The City of Cape Town will look to establish "several small, intermediate & possibly even large plants to supply potable water". These plants will be temporary, using "reverse osmosis, desalination, or similar technology from sea water, and other water sources," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

