WATCH: Cape Town residents demand land at Vrygrond

File: Residents of the Vrygrond informal settlement in Cape Town are once again demanding land. In April, protests flared up in Vrygrond over land. Photo: African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Vrygrond informal settlement in Cape Town are once again demanding land.

In April, protests flared up in Vrygrond over land.

In May, police had to fire rubber bullets during Vrygrond protest action.

The area is one of many in the city where violent protests have recently taken place.

Residents wanted to deliver a memorandum of demands to city officials.

eNCA's Athi Mtongana caught up with one of the community leaders.

Vrygrond residents have arrived at the civic center, City of Cape Town #VrygrondProtest pic.twitter.com/DDtmMNjKBw — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 26, 2018

