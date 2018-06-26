Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Cape Town residents demand land at Vrygrond

  • South Africa
File: Residents of the Vrygrond informal settlement in Cape Town are once again demanding land. In April, protests flared up in Vrygrond over land. Photo: African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Vrygrond informal settlement in Cape Town are once again demanding land.

In April, protests flared up in Vrygrond over land. 

In May, police had to fire rubber bullets during Vrygrond protest action. 

The area is one of many in the city where violent protests have recently taken place.

Residents wanted to deliver a memorandum of demands to city officials.

eNCA's Athi Mtongana caught up with one of the community leaders.

 

