WATCH: Riebeek Kasteel shop owners flee amid protest

Shop owners in Cape Town were fleeing on Monday afternoon after a housing protest turned violent with their shops being looted. Photo: Twitter: @Artii_M.

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN – Store owners in Riebeek Kasteel had to flee their shops on Monday afternoon after a violent housing protest resulted in looting.

Shop owners packing and leaving after their shop got looted during a Riebeek Kasteel housing protest. pic.twitter.com/BwzgORc328 — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 11, 2018

Residents were removed from stores by police.

The situation in the area remains tense.

The iconic Royal Hotel near Cape Town was also reportedly attacked by demonstrators.

On Monday evening, police were doing their best to put out fires started by residents.

#RiebeekKasteel police continue to monitor the area as fires are started by residents. pic.twitter.com/7Cin3JQlWi — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 11, 2018

eNCA