WATCH: Riebeek Kasteel shop owners flee amid protest

Shop owners in Cape Town were fleeing on Monday afternoon after a housing protest turned violent with their shops being looted. Photo: Twitter: @Artii_M.

  • Editor's note: this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN – Store owners in Riebeek Kasteel had to flee their shops on Monday afternoon after a violent housing protest resulted in looting.

WATCH: Chaos in Cape Town amid attempted 'land grab'

Residents were removed from stores by police.

The situation in the area remains tense.

The iconic Royal Hotel near Cape Town was also reportedly attacked by demonstrators.

 

 

 

On Monday evening, police were doing their best to put out fires started by residents. 

 


 

 

 

 

 

