WATCH: Carl Niehaus accuses Motlanthe of attacking traditional leaders

JOHANNESBURG – uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has accused former president Kgalema Motlanthe of attacking traditional leaders.



Motlanthe was head of a high-level panel, which recommended that land under the Ingonyama Trust be expropriated and the trust be scrapped.

Motlanthe made remarks that traditional leaders are “tin-pot village dictators,” words that have not gone down well with many traditional leaders in the province.

Speaking at the land Imbizo hosted by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Ulundi north of KwaZulu Natal, Niehaus said Motlanthe's remarks were an attack on traditional leaders.

"Former Pres Kgalema Motlanthe had launched an attack on traditional leaders which was entirely unjustified,” said Niehaus.

eNCA