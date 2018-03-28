WATCH: Close friend says Guptas will return to India

File: The Gupta family says the brothers -- Ajay, Atul and Rajesh -- don't believe they have done anything wrong. Photo: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

INDIA 28 March 2018 - Summonses for the Guptas, Dudu Myeni and Duduzane Zuma, have been issued. The Gupta family is also being investigated by Indian tax authorities. eNCA's India correspondent, Rebecca Bundhun, did some digging in their home town.​ Video: eNCA

INDIA 28 March 2018 - Javed Sabrim, a close friend of the Gupta family, says the brothers don't believe they've done anything wrong. Sabrim is in regular contact with Ajay Gupta and says he last spoke to him a week ago. Video: eNCA

SAHARANPUR, India - A close friend of the Gupta family says the brothers don't believe they have done anything wrong.

Javed Sabrim is in regular contact with Ajay Gupta and says he last spoke to him a week ago.

He says Gupta was in Dubai at the time.

Sabrim says many in the village where the Guptas hail from are shocked by allegations against them.

He says when the family is in Saharanpur, they spend most of their time at the temple.

Ajay also spoke to Sabrim about the mounting allegations of state capture, saying he never received favours from government.

Meanwhile, summonses for the Guptas -- as well as Dudu Myeni and Duduzane Zuma -- have been issued.

They have all been told to appear before Parliament's committee investigating state capture.

The Gupta family is also being investigated by Indian tax authorities.

eNCA