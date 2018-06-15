WATCH: Cold front heads to Gauteng, Eskom says 'things aren't looking good'

File: Despite a cold front heading to Gauteng, Eskom says acts of intimidation mean load shedding will most likely continue into the weekend. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a cold front heading towards Gauteng, Eskom says load shedding will most likely continue into the weekend due to alleged acts of intimidation against its employees.

MEDIA RELEASE: Please be advised of the intense cold front resulting in wet and cold weather for the WC 14-15 June 2018 and Gauteng, FS + Mpu will be affected in max temp. Visit https://t.co/82W3dwn2P1 for full view of the document. Follow us for updates & Take care. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/MNUGZqk2gS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2018

Speaking to eNCA's Shahaan Ramkissoon, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said "things are not looking good" for the weekend.

#PowerUpdate: Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/CPBL4AnPfA — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) condemned what it called false allegations made against its members.

In a statement, Numsa said Eskom claimed that ‘striking’ workers were responsible for sabotaging the power supply, resulting in load shedding.

Numsa says its members are not on strike.

"Our members, together with the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers), picketed and demonstrated on Thursday at various Eskom plants across the country," Numsa said.

"Eskom has no evidence to back up allegations that our members are responsible for sabotaging power supply.

"We also want to thank our members for their militant discipline, which they have demonstrated during the national day of action. We are inspired by their resolve and in particular, in the unity of workers in fighting for an improvement in their living conditions."

