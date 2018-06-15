Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Cold front heads to Gauteng, Eskom says 'things aren't looking good'

  • South Africa
File: Despite a cold front heading to Gauteng, Eskom says acts of intimidation mean load shedding will most likely continue into the weekend. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a cold front heading towards Gauteng, Eskom says load shedding will most likely continue into the weekend due to alleged acts of intimidation against its employees. 

Speaking to eNCA's Shahaan Ramkissoon, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said "things are not looking good" for the weekend.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) condemned what it called false allegations made against its members.

In a statement, Numsa said Eskom claimed that ‘striking’ workers were responsible for sabotaging the power supply, resulting in load shedding.

Numsa says its members are not on strike.

"Our members, together with the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers), picketed and demonstrated on Thursday at various Eskom plants across the country," Numsa said.

LOAD-SHEDDING: Schedules, info, and how it affects you

"Eskom has no evidence to back up allegations that our members are responsible for sabotaging power supply.

"We also want to thank our members for their militant discipline, which they have demonstrated during the national day of action. We are inspired by their resolve and in particular, in the unity of workers in fighting for an improvement in their living conditions."

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close