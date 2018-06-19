WATCH: DA hypocritical over 'anti-gay' mayor, says ACDP

JOHANNESBURG – The ACDP has accused the DA of being "hypocritical" for investigating George mayor Melvin Naik, after Naik said he does not approve of a visit by the Boston Gay Men's Choir to the town, because of his Christian beliefs.

It came ahead of the town's first ever Gay Pride Parade on Tuesday.

He faces action by the DA's Federal Legal Commission for bringing the party into disrepute.

But the ACDP's Ferlon Christians, who voiced his support for Naik in the Western Cape Legislature, told eNCA Naik also has rights.

"He as a person should be allowed to speak his mind and his personal conviction."

Christians also came under fire in 2015 when he said it is "nauseating" to suggest gay sex education should be included in the school curriculum.

eNCA