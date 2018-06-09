WATCH: DA intent on retaining W Cape in 2019 elections

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CAPE TOWN - The DA says it's intent on retaining the Western Cape in the 2019 elections.

Mmusi Maimane says the party has proved to the people of the province it stands for good governance.

“As crucial as our objectives are, is to ensure that we retain the Western Cape and retain majority there. This as a province has been well led and ultimately we have shown the people of the Western Cape what good governance looks like," said Maimane. 

"We’ve demonstrated to the people of South Africa the fact that where the DA governs, unemployment decreases and in fact, many of our governments here are experiencing clean audits," he said.

The party was briefing the media on Saturday on the outcomes of its Federal Executive meeting.

