WATCH: Debating the land question

JOHANNESBURG - A heated argument has broken out between EFF leader in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego and former DA leader, Tony Leon.

The two were discussing the land issue on eNCA's Let's Have It Out.

Members of the public are giving their input on the government's plan to expropriate land without compensation.

The hearings have travelled all over the country.

Some of the hearings got heated, with Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and EFF leader Julius Malema exchanging words in Limpopo.

Public hearings in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape were met with concerns and scepticism on Monday.

Community members warned of consequences if the constitution was amended to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation.

