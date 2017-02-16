WATCH: Dineo blows into eMalahleni

Tropical cyclone Dineo has continued to strengthen over the warm waters of the Mozambique Channel and is expected to make landfall in Mozambique late Wednesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – Some parts of Mpumalanga are experiencing severe winds as tropical depression Dineo heads to the north-eastern parts of South Africa.

WARNING #TropicalDepression #Dineo forecasted to bring heavy rain for the eastern parts of Limpopo & Mpumalanga overnight into Friday. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/8cEwyloduG — eNCAWeather (@eNCAWeather) February 16, 2017

This video was posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. It appears to be taken in eMalahleni.

eNCA meteorologist Joel Guy says the storm will move to the southern parts of Botswana on Friday.

eNCA