WATCH: Dineo blows into eMalahleni

JOHANNESBURG – Some parts of Mpumalanga are experiencing severe winds as tropical depression Dineo heads to the north-eastern parts of South Africa.
WARNING #TropicalDepression #Dineo forecasted to bring heavy rain for the eastern parts of Limpopo & Mpumalanga overnight into Friday. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/8cEwyloduG— eNCAWeather (@eNCAWeather) February 16, 2017
This video was posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. It appears to be taken in eMalahleni.
#Dineo pic.twitter.com/QFBw2kgIgf— Siphephile Kunene (@NomphiloK) February 16, 2017
eNCA meteorologist Joel Guy says the storm will move to the southern parts of Botswana on Friday.
