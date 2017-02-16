Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Dineo blows into eMalahleni

Tropical cyclone Dineo has continued to strengthen over the warm waters of the Mozambique Channel and is expected to make landfall in Mozambique late Wednesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – Some parts of Mpumalanga are experiencing severe winds as tropical depression Dineo heads to the north-eastern parts of South Africa. 

This video was posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. It appears to be taken in eMalahleni.

eNCA meteorologist Joel Guy says the storm will move to the southern parts of Botswana on Friday.

