WATCH: Durban residents shaken after bomb explosions

Over the past week, several explosive devices have been found in public spaces around Durban in Kwa-Zulu Natal, including the Pavilion and Gateway shopping centres. The latest incident happened at a Spar convenient store. eNCA's Dasen Thathiah has more. Video: eNCA

DURBAN – Residents in Durban are shaken after six suspicious devices were found in stores and public places around the city over the past few days.

Police spokespeople told us last night the Austerville Spar incident was a false alarm and cautioned against hoaxes. But this WhatsApp video, a report from the station and firsthand accounts from community members indicate that a device was found in the store. #DBNexplosives pic.twitter.com/2WOPXFFwLh — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 10, 2018

The latest incident, the sixth in a week, happened at a Spar store in Wentworth on Monday afternoon after a device was detonated by police.

“It was very hectic yesterday, we were standing outside the corner of the flats and we saw people running out of the store,” a resident said.

“We were told that there was a bomb inside the shop and about half an hour later we just heard a bomb go off. Everyone started screaming but fortunately enough no one got injured.”

On Monday morning, the Pavilion mall was combed after police received a report of a suspicious device on the property.

It later turned out to be a security tag usually attached to items in stores.

On Saturday evening, explosive devices were found before they exploded near the Greyville Racecourse, where the Durban July took place.

A device was also found at a Woolworths store in Gateway Mall. That same store, and another store in Gateway Mall experienced pipe bomb explosions last Thursday.

In May an explosive device was found in a Durban mosque.

eNCA