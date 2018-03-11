WATCH: ‘EFF’ invades Centurion land, DA stands by 'fear-mongering' SMS

A group of people grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion in Pretoria says their local Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader told them to take the plot. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A group of people grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion in Pretoria says their local Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader told them to take the plot.

eNCA understands this has been going on for the last three days.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the unfolding land grab.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently sent out a text message to potential voters that some are describing as fear-mongering.

In the message, the DA accuses the ANC and the EFF of working together to take all private homes and land.

The party is standing by its decision to send the SMS.

eNCA