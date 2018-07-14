WATCH: EFF's Floyd Shivambu speaks on power, land, and VBS' troubles

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied his party is obsessed with being in government.

However, he is confident that the EFF will lead South Africa one day.

Shivambu was speaking on The Modise Network on Saturday evening with eNCA.

“For our policies to be implemented, we do not need to be governing,” said Shivambu.

“Our policies are being implemented in the hung municipalities here in SA. We are not government in Johannesburg but the policies of the EFF are being implemented in Johannesburg... the EFF is going to lead this country.”

The vocal EFF leader also hit out at the troubled VBS bank.

He blamed the bank’s problems on regulatory weaknesses.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) placed VBS under curatorship earlier this year.

It's alleged the bank's management looted funds.

“The whole issue around VBS is one because of what appears to be maladministration and patterned wrongdoing by those that presided over VBS…..that are supposed to be there.”

eNCA