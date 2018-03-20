WATCH: EFF's Shivambu in scuffle with journalist

• Editor's note: You may watch the videos in the gallery above.
CAPE TOWN - EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera manhandling a journalist.
Shivambu and an unknown man can be seen putting their hands on Netwerk 24 journalist Adrian de Kock.
WATCH: @Netwerk24 Multimedia journalist @adrian_DK attacked by @EFFSouthAfrica Deputy President @FloydShivambu while trying to take a picture and asking for comment at Parliament in the presence of @IOL @TheCapeArgus @eNCA @TimesLIVE @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/8a1Us8RnAt— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) March 20, 2018
De Kock said Shivambu grabbed him by the throat.
"It's shocking," he said.
"The last thing you would expect is a Parliamentarian attacking you at Parliament."
