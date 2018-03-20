WATCH: EFF's Shivambu in scuffle with journalist

EFF member Floyd Shivambu has been caught on camera manhandling a journalist outside of Parliament on Tuesday morning. Courtesy: Jason Felix, Cape Argus. Video: eNCA

• Editor's note: You may watch the videos in the gallery above.

CAPE TOWN - EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera manhandling a journalist.

Shivambu and an unknown man can be seen putting their hands on Netwerk 24 journalist Adrian de Kock.

De Kock said Shivambu grabbed him by the throat.

"It's shocking," he said.

"The last thing you would expect is a Parliamentarian attacking you at Parliament."

