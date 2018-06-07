Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ennerdale father who shot son released

  • South Africa
File: Luyanda Tshabalala, who was shot dead by his father on Tuesday, has been described as a top pupil who dreamed of becoming an accountant. Photo: Twitter: @malungelob

JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale father who fatally shot his son outside school this week has been released on a warning.

The magistrate on a Lenasia court said the shooting is a tragedy that will haunt the accused, Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala, and the rest of the family.

 

Tshabalala is not required to post bail.

He shot his 16-year-old son, Luyanda, outside the Fred Norman Secondary school on Tuesday, allegedly mistaking him for a hijacker.

READ: ConCourt leaves gun laws unchanged

The case will resume on 24 July.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close