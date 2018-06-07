WATCH: Ennerdale father who shot son released

File: Luyanda Tshabalala, who was shot dead by his father on Tuesday, has been described as a top pupil who dreamed of becoming an accountant. Photo: Twitter: @malungelob

JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale father who fatally shot his son outside school this week has been released on a warning.

The magistrate on a Lenasia court said the shooting is a tragedy that will haunt the accused, Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala, and the rest of the family.

#EnnerdaleSchoolMurder before the proceedings the accused appeared strong but broke down and was comforted by his wife — malungelo booi (@malungelob) June 7, 2018

Tshabalala is not required to post bail.

He shot his 16-year-old son, Luyanda, outside the Fred Norman Secondary school on Tuesday, allegedly mistaking him for a hijacker.

The case will resume on 24 July.

eNCA