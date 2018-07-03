Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Some Ermelo residents say land hearings flawed

  • South Africa
Some of the participants in Mpumalanga's public hearings over land expropriation say the process is flawed. Parliament's constitutional review committee is travelling to all nine provinces to gather submissions from the public on land expropriation. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the participants in Mpumalanga's public hearings over land expropriation say the process is flawed.

Parliament's constitutional review committee is travelling to all nine provinces to gather submissions from the public on land expropriation.

The committee was in Ermelo on Tuesday, where hundreds of people came to air their views.

READ: Nothing will stop land expropriation: ANC

Some of those against the amendment said the hearings are flawed, as venues were not communicated timeously.

Some of the people advocating for the amendment of section 25 shared personal stories of being mistreated by land owners and managers.

Others came hoping the committee could help with stalled land claims.

The Mpumalanga hearings move to Middelburg on Wednesday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close