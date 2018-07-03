Some Ermelo residents say land hearings flawed

Some of the participants in Mpumalanga's public hearings over land expropriation say the process is flawed. Parliament's constitutional review committee is travelling to all nine provinces to gather submissions from the public on land expropriation. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the participants in Mpumalanga's public hearings over land expropriation say the process is flawed.

Parliament's constitutional review committee is travelling to all nine provinces to gather submissions from the public on land expropriation.

The committee was in Ermelo on Tuesday, where hundreds of people came to air their views.

Some of those against the amendment said the hearings are flawed, as venues were not communicated timeously.

#LandExpropriationWithoutCompensation This representative from a local group says the hearings are flawed, they were not properly communicated and they will challenge this in court pic.twitter.com/Z6XGHjPAEF — malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 3, 2018

Some of the people advocating for the amendment of section 25 shared personal stories of being mistreated by land owners and managers.

Others came hoping the committee could help with stalled land claims.

The Mpumalanga hearings move to Middelburg on Wednesday.

eNCA