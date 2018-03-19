WATCH: Moseneke's Esidimeni ruling welcomed

JOHANNESBURG - Chapter nine institution Section 27 on Monday welcomed Esidimeni inquiry chairperson Dikgang Moseneke's findings.

The group represented some of the families at the arbitration hearings into the deaths of over 140 psychiatric patients who died while being transferred to unregistered non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The retired deputy chief justice released the Life Esidimeni Arbitration report on Monday.

Moseneke ruled each claimant should be paid R20,000 each for funeral expenses.

Government was also ordered to pay R180,000 to each person for general damages for shock and psychological trauma as well as R1 million per claimant as appropriate relief.

The total compensation per claimant ordered, therefore, is R1.2 million.

Section 27’s Sasha Stevenson said the NGO was particularly pleased that claimants were awarded Constitutional damages.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said he felt vindicated by Moseneke's findings.

He recounted how difficult it was to gain the trust of the families.

Family members of those who died in the tragedy also welcomed Monday's ruling.

Moseneke gets applause for announcing that he will donate his arbitration fees to law schools #LifeEsidimeni — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) March 19, 2018

