WATCH: Families of Esidimeni victims should be honoured

JOHANNESBURG - The arbitration hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy have ended.

Government will have fork out over a million rand for each of the victims' families.

Mark Heywood said the Life Esidimeni tragedy was caused by critical failures of government and other parties.

He also said the families of Life Esidimeni victims must be honoured for their quest for justice.

