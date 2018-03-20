Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Families of Esidimeni victims should be honoured

eNCA anchor Joanne Joseph interviewed Section 27's Mark Heywood. Section 27 was one of the NGOs responsible for leading the case against the Gauteng Health Department. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The arbitration hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy have ended.

Government will have fork out over a million rand for each of the victims' families.  

WATCH: R1.2m in total for each of the Life Esidimeni claimants

Mark Heywood said the Life Esidimeni tragedy was caused by critical failures of government and other parties. 

He also said the families of Life Esidimeni victims must be honoured for their quest for justice.

* Watch the full interview in the gallery above.

 

eNCA

