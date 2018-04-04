WATCH: Family worried they won't attend Winnie's funeral

SOWETO. 04 April 2018 - eNCA is in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birthplace, Bizana in the Eastern Cape, where her cousin, Prince Madikizela, speaks eNCA reporter, Athi Mtongana. Video: eNCA

EASTERN CAPE - Members of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family living in Bizana are worried they won't be able to attend her funeral in Johannesburg.

The struggle icon was born in the Eastern Cape town.

"We came together as a family this morning and we decided to approach the local mayor and requested that we be assisted with transport. We need to go to Winnie's home, there's a formal visit that the family needs to make. Besides that there's this issue about the burial and all that," said Prince Madikizela, Winnie's cousin.

"Winnie was married and then divorced and chased away with her kids. She was accepted in our family and we except that she lives in Johannesburg. But because of the kids we were prepared to accept their decision about the burial. But we want the country to understand that despite the fact that she's going to be buried in Johannesburg she belongs to us," he said.

Winnie died on Monday and will be laid to rest on 14 April.

