WATCH: Ferguson: 'Jordaan is a symbol of a larger problem'

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) head Danny Jordaan is a symbol of a larger problem society must confront, said musician and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson on Monday.

Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago.

She has opened a rape case at a Johannesburg police station.

"Danny is a symbol of leadership that has been poisoned. We are at a moment in time where we can shake the tree, speak the unspeakable and be effective," she said.

Jordaan has welcomed a chance to clear his name.

Ferguson also said more women who say they were sexually assaulted by Jordaan, are coming forward.

