WATCH: Foreign nationals speak

A photographer was wounded during the foreign nationals march in Tshwane. Photo: @tiro_1632

LIVE BLOG: Rubber bullets, water cannons used in anti-foreigner protests

PRETORIA - Tensions are high in Pretoria amid the anti-illegal immigrant march.

Residents from the townships are marching to the Pretoria CBD against what they say is the proliferation of illegal immigrants taking their jobs and creating crime.

They are due to hand over a memorandum to the Department of Home Affairs in a march against illegal immigration.

The march follows attacks on foreign nationals in Pretoria West and other townships in the capital.

For several weeks pamphlets have been circulated by these Mamelodi residents pointing out the social ills and high unemployment rates that they attribute to illegal immigrants.

Earlier this week shops owned by mainly Somali and Pakistani nationals were looted in Atteridgeville, while houses and shops belonging to Nigerian nationals were set alight.

On Thursday there was an air of apprehension about the march, even though the organisers promise it will be peaceful.

"There is no way for us to survive!We will fight! We are not afraid to die" #Foreignermarch #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/6PLLLGOShj — Lindokuhle Xulu (@LindokuhlXulu1) February 24, 2017

One of the foreigner's community leader says they will defend themselves to the last. #Foreignermarch pic.twitter.com/awThoAmpJD — Lindokuhle Xulu (@LindokuhlXulu1) February 24, 2017

The ANC has blamed Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba for the outbreak of xenophobic violence in some parts of Gauteng.

The governing party says Mashaba's call for foreigners to leave the city inspired the spate of attacks.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals have said they will defend themselves to the last.

A Somali national sends a desperate message to South Africans.#Foreignermarch pic.twitter.com/X2iBL9QVFR — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) February 24, 2017

