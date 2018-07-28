DStv Channel 403
WATCH: GDE reaction after losing Court battle against HoërskoolOvervaal

  • South Africa
File: HoërskoolOvervaal declined to enrol 55 English speaking pupils earlier this year. Photo: eNCA/ Erin Bates

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) has lost its Constitutional Court battle against HoërskoolOvervaal after the school declined to enrol 55 English speaking pupils earlier this year.

The province wanted the school in Vereeniging to admit 55 English-medium pupils.

 

 

But the school argued that it doesn't have the capacity to offer dual-medium classes.

The principal was instructed to admit the additional pupils, a process the governing body claimed was unlawful.

The school's critics say its language policy is racist.

eNCA

