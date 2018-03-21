Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: 'Give us our land', Capetonians say

  • South Africa
CAPE-TOWN, 21 March 2018 - A group of Capetonians took to the streets, marching under the banner “Land for the Living”, asking that government prioritises affordable housing and fast-tracks outstanding land claims. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - While many South Africans were commemorating Human Rights Day, thousands of Capetonians took to the streets.

Marching under the banner "Land for the Living", marchers called for more urban land to be prioritised for affordable housing, and for outstanding land claims to be fast-tracked.

It has been 105 years since the native land act was enacted, and residents of Cape Town say restitution has not happened fast enough.

"Land for Living" says more focus needs to be placed on providing residential land to the underprivileged.

City officials received a memorandum of demands and admitted more needs to be done to eradicate apartheid spatial planning. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close