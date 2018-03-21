WATCH: 'Give us our land', Capetonians say

CAPE-TOWN, 21 March 2018 - A group of Capetonians took to the streets, marching under the banner “Land for the Living”, asking that government prioritises affordable housing and fast-tracks outstanding land claims. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - While many South Africans were commemorating Human Rights Day, thousands of Capetonians took to the streets.

Marching under the banner "Land for the Living", marchers called for more urban land to be prioritised for affordable housing, and for outstanding land claims to be fast-tracked.

It has been 105 years since the native land act was enacted, and residents of Cape Town say restitution has not happened fast enough.

"Land for Living" says more focus needs to be placed on providing residential land to the underprivileged.

City officials received a memorandum of demands and admitted more needs to be done to eradicate apartheid spatial planning.

Dispossession persists in the legacy of apartheid spatial planning. We see this in informal settlements, the inner city & relocation camps. Govt MUST prioritise people over capital! #LandForLiving #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/OFMmLAF0d9 — SJC (@sjcoalition) March 21, 2018

Marchers have arrived at the CT Civic Centre to hand over their memorandum of demands. Crowd chants “give us our land” #LandForLiving #eNCA pic.twitter.com/SXUabhJNCW — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 21, 2018

