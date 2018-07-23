WATCH: GP ANC says it will deal with Mahlangu, Hlongwa

The ANC in Gauteng says its integrity committee is looking at the controversies surrounding Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa.Mahlungu's faced widespread condemnation for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa's implicated in alleged corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says its integrity committee is looking at the controversies surrounding former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and its Chief Whip in the provincial legislature, Brian Hlongwa.

Both have been elected to the party's provincial executive committee.

The party is pleading for time to deal with the matter.

#ANCGP Newly elected @GautengANC Deputy Chairperson @Lesufi says that nobody will be protected or shielded on the investigations currently behind looked at on #QedaniMahlangu and #BrianHlongwa pic.twitter.com/MqCcEYxf7p — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 23, 2018

Hlongwa was implicated in corruption in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and survived a no-confidence motion in the provincial legislature last month.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Mahlangu but said she would face the province's integrity committee.

While Premier David Makhura has spoken out against corruption, he's said the Hlongwa matter will be dealt with internally.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is unhappy that there's only one woman in the ANC Gauteng's Top 5.

She says this shows that South Africa is still a patriarchal society.

#ANCGP Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says they are not happy that one woman was elected into the top. The same happened in KZN. “The Gender struggle continues” — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 23, 2018

