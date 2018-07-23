DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: GP ANC says it will deal with Mahlangu, Hlongwa

  • South Africa
The ANC in Gauteng says its integrity committee is looking at the controversies surrounding Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa.Mahlungu's faced widespread condemnation for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa's implicated in alleged corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says its integrity committee is looking at the controversies surrounding former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and its Chief Whip in the provincial legislature, Brian Hlongwa.

Both have been elected to the party's provincial executive committee.

READ: ANC Gauteng elects new leadership

Mahlungu's faced widespread condemnation for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa's implicated in alleged corruption.

The party is pleading for time to deal with the matter.

 

 

Hlongwa was implicated in corruption in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and survived a no-confidence motion in the provincial legislature last month.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Mahlangu but said she would face the province's integrity committee.

While Premier David Makhura has spoken out against corruption, he's said the Hlongwa matter will be dealt with internally.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is unhappy that there's only one woman in the ANC Gauteng's Top 5.

She says this shows that South Africa is still a patriarchal society.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close