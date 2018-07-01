WATCH: Health MEC Ramokgopa's suprise hospital visit

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health officials say the delay in hiring staff is crippling hospitals.

Health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa visited a hospital in Pretoria that’s plagued by long queues and not enough nurses.

The hospital is ranked one of Gauteng’s worst.

The wards of Jubilee Hospital are full of shock stories of death and injuries of patients due to negligence.

Hope turns to hopelessness for those waiting hours to be attended to.

“The service is poor. Can you kindly please come and rescue us because Jubilee is getting worse,” Lindiwe Mawala, a community member, said.

Those providing the help say they are burdened by their heavy workload.

“We are not coping at all, but we are trying. We can’t reach our patients. The total nursing care we don’t provide for it, there’s no quality of nursing care as Florence Nightingale,” said Emma Monama, one of the sisters.

Ramakgopa visited the 551-bed facility that locals call the hospital of death. Her interactions revealed the reasons for some of their grievances.

Ramokgopa says all hands are on deck to address longstanding issues such as staff shortages and as lengthy waiting periods.

“This facility is an asset to the community and we will do anything to change its reputation,” Ramokgopa said.

“I’m aware there are complaints and this is one of the poorly performing hospitals according to the assessment of the office of Health Standard Compliance. And that is why we have prioritised it for posts and to strengthen the primary healthcare services.”

eNCA