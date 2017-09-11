WATCH: Audi TT flies through air before crash

A speeding Audi lifts off the ground before smash through advertising boards in Sandton. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG – Eye-popping videos of an Audi sports car flying through the air and smashing through several advertising boards, before being torn into pieces, are trending on social media.

In the footage, first posted on Intelligence Bureau SA's Facebook page, the white Audi TT can be seen lifting off the ground before hurtling through the boards, before it smashed into pieces.

The incident happened on Rivonia Road in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A voice on one of the two videos is heard saying the female driver of the car was unhurt. However, paramedics who responded to the accident said the woman was severely injured.

"Upon arrival, paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle," said ER24 in a statement.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition."

She was taken to Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

eNCA