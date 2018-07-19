DStv Channel 403
WATCH: Highlights of Madiba's centenary celebrations

  • South Africa
Photo: @SiphamandlaGoge.

JOHANNESBURG - If he were alive, Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years-old on Wednesday.

Centenary celebrations for the struggle icon were held in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, Madiba’s birthplace.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations


President Cyril Ramaphosa used the opportunity to respond to criticism of Madiba.

He said Mandela never sold out the struggle because he did not have it in him to sell anyone out.

He also said Mandela would have been disheartened with the state of race relations in the country.

Ramaphosa said Nelson Mandela would've been disappointed by the racism and tribalism in the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former President Jacob Zuma said Mandela's vision of a free South Africa could be achieved through economic emancipation.

Zuma described the former president as a man of peace who never compromised his principles.

He said those who have called Nelson Mandela a sellout are misguided.

 

 

 

 

 

Former president FW de Klerk's also paid tribute to Tata Nelson Mandela.

In a recorded message played during Madiba's centenary celebration in the Eastern Cape, De Klerk described Madiba as a man of great values.

 

 

Former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said Madiba was instrumental in establishing Umkhonto weSizwe (MK). 

 

 

 

Mandla Mandela urged South Africans to keep his grandfather's spirit alive.

 

 

 

 

eNCA

