WATCH: Highlights of Madiba's centenary celebrations

If he were alive, Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years-old on Wednesday. Centenary celebrations for the struggle icon were held in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, Madiba’s birthplace. Photo: @SiphamandlaGoge.

Centenary celebrations for the struggle icon were held in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, Madiba’s birthplace.



President Cyril Ramaphosa used the opportunity to respond to criticism of Madiba.

He said Mandela never sold out the struggle because he did not have it in him to sell anyone out.

He also said Mandela would have been disheartened with the state of race relations in the country.

Ramaphosa said Nelson Mandela would've been disappointed by the racism and tribalism in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a key note address at the late Nelson Mandela's centenary celebrations eMvezo in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa says Nelson Mandela sacrificed his career as a lawyer. "He even sacrificed his freedom as he faced the prospect of a death sentence. He defiantly asserted the moral superiority of the ideals of freedom, justice and equality."

Ramaphosa: "There is still sexism in our country and Madiba would have wanted us to root out sexism and that we should respect the women in our country and make sure they play the role they are supposed to play in our country."

Former President Jacob Zuma said Mandela's vision of a free South Africa could be achieved through economic emancipation.

Zuma described the former president as a man of peace who never compromised his principles.

He said those who have called Nelson Mandela a sellout are misguided.

Zuma: "It is a special honour to be granted this moment to address the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations."

Zuma: "Land expropriation without compensation is one of the key programmes that will take forward Madiba's vision of a completely free South Africa and to achieve total emancipation for the black majority."

Former president FW de Klerk's also paid tribute to Tata Nelson Mandela.

In a recorded message played during Madiba's centenary celebration in the Eastern Cape, De Klerk described Madiba as a man of great values.

Former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said Madiba was instrumental in establishing Umkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe takes to the podium and greets President Ramaphosa, former President Jacob Zuma and traditional leaders.

Mandla Mandela urged South Africans to keep his grandfather's spirit alive.

Official commemorative events for Nelson Mandela are underway in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape today. Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela takes to the podium.

The legendary Vusi Mahlasela performs his "Weeping" song at the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations in Mvezo, EC.

