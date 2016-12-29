WATCH: Houdini Man

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

One of the country's most infamous and daring prisoners, Ananias Mathe, has died. He passed away on Tuesday night at a Durban hospital. Prison authorities say he'd been ill since the beginning of the month. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Ananias Mathe's family has been given the opportunity to collect his remains after a post-mortem is conducted.

The infamous prison escape artist died at a Durban hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say he fell sick earlier this month.

 

Mathe tried to escape from several facilities including Pretoria’s high security C-Max prison.

 

