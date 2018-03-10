WATCH: 'I am the ANC in the first place' says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

File: African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, and ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, says she remains loyal to the ANC. Madikizela-Mandela joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to check her voter registration details at a Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, and ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, says she remains loyal to the ANC.

Madikizela-Mandela joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to check her voter registration details at a voting station in Soweto.

She was discharged from a Johannesburg hospital late in January after being treated for a kidney infection.

Live on 403, stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela is also going to check her details. She's accompanied by Pres. Ramaphosa #VoterRegistration pic.twitter.com/Bv0bgQLfEV — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 10, 2018

She's still able to fill out her form & holding the pen, wow I want to be like this when I grow up I'm erudite -- pic.twitter.com/GehZbgfVpB — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 10, 2018

Madikizela Mandela says #ANC will surprise SA, watch the space & we face difficulties, we have overcome some challenges. #VoterRegistration — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 10, 2018

Madikizela Mandela says she's ANC & she's back. #VoterRegistration — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 10, 2018

She answered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s call for all eligible voters to verify and update their addresses and other information this weekend.

Voting stations across the country are open until 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is also in Soweto today, encouraging supporters to participate in this registration drive ahead of next year's elections.

