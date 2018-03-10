Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: 'I am the ANC in the first place' says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

  • South Africa
File: African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, and ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, says she remains loyal to the ANC. Madikizela-Mandela joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to check her voter registration details at a Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, and ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, says she remains loyal to the ANC. 

Madikizela-Mandela joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to check her voter registration details at a voting station in Soweto.

She was discharged from a Johannesburg hospital late in January after being treated for a kidney infection

 



 

 

She answered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s call for all eligible voters to verify and update their addresses and other information this weekend.

Voting stations across the country are open until 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is also in Soweto today, encouraging supporters to participate in this registration drive ahead of next year's elections.

 

 

