WATCH: IFP reiterates its call for suspension of fuel levy

JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP and national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has reiterated his party's call for the government to suspend fuel levies to mitigate fuel price hikes.

He was briefing the media on the outcomes of this weekend’s Policy Review Summit.

The summit was part of the party's preparations for next year's general elections.

“The IFP is concerned about the escalating fuel levies. There was a fuel levy increase in April of 52 cents there was vat increase. Tomorrow [Wednesday] there is another fuel hike taking the price of fuel to over R16. The ripple effect of that will be the increase of food. We wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly asking her to please put the matter before Parliament. She refused but we think it was an irrational decision.”

“So we are dealing with a government that is not responsible. We calling for a full investigation into the Road Accident Fund. This is an opportune moment to work with road accident fund. So we want the suspension of the fuel levy.”

Hlengwa said the party will embark on a national petition.

“On 30th August, we have a national day of action. We are calling on all South Africans to demonstrate in whatever way possible their dissatisfaction - secondly to endorse fuel levy to be suspended. This is about the people the poorest of the poor. We are not doing this as a popularity contest. We are concerned about the collective sustainable livelihoods of South Africans.”

eNCA