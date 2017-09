President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane and BBC Africa's Milton Nkosi’s during an interview. The interview took place in Dubai. Photo: BBC Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma denies claims of corruption in an exclusive interview with the BBC's Milton Nkosi.

Zuma, who is the business partner of the controversial Gupta family, spoke about the corruption scandal engulfing his family, the ruling African National Congress and South Africa.

The Guptas are at the centre of corruption allegations involving government contracts.

- Reporting by Focus on Africa, BBC News. The interview can also be viewed on bbc.com.

