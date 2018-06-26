Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: JMPD shows impounded taxis' conditions

  • South Africa
The city of Joburg shows some of the vehciles which were impounded during Operation Buya Mthetho. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will continue impounding un-roadworthy and unlicensed vehicles.

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba invited members of the media to show un-roadworthy taxis impounded by the city, just a day after some of the taxi associations in Johannesburg had embarked on one day strike against metro police impounding their vehicles.

 

 

Commuters in Alexandra township were left stranded.

“This kind of intimidation and reckless behaviour conducted by individuals who do not want to adhere to the rule of law, will not be tolerated,” said Mashaba.

“The City has not sought to specifically target any members of the taxi industry. Rather, the City is enforcing the rule of law for all road users in order to ensure the safety of all residents,” he added.

 

 

Some vehicles had local nameplates but registered in other Southern African countries.

 

The city says, Operation Buya Mthetho, launched in February this year, will continue.

