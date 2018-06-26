WATCH: JMPD shows impounded taxis' conditions

The city of Joburg shows some of the vehciles which were impounded during Operation Buya Mthetho. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will continue impounding un-roadworthy and unlicensed vehicles.

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba invited members of the media to show un-roadworthy taxis impounded by the city, just a day after some of the taxi associations in Johannesburg had embarked on one day strike against metro police impounding their vehicles.

JMPD explaining that tha vehicle was impounded because it had a disk from Malawi and a registration plate from Cape Town. #ImpoundedTaxis #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/lmYq8ErEoz — Lindokuhle Xulu (@LindokuhlXulu1) June 26, 2018

Commuters in Alexandra township were left stranded.

“This kind of intimidation and reckless behaviour conducted by individuals who do not want to adhere to the rule of law, will not be tolerated,” said Mashaba.

“The City has not sought to specifically target any members of the taxi industry. Rather, the City is enforcing the rule of law for all road users in order to ensure the safety of all residents,” he added.

This press conference we just held highlights #JoburgRoadSafety We must keep motorist safe on out roads. #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/PAtXEHsmpj — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 26, 2018

Some vehicles had local nameplates but registered in other Southern African countries.

This un-roadworthy vehicle was on the road just last week transporting children.



We struggled 2 open the door & the conditions inside were unsafe & unfit for public transportation let alone children#BuyaMthetho #JoburgRoadSafety @JMPDSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD @MichaelSun168 pic.twitter.com/b5PHUEv1sE — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 26, 2018

The city says, Operation Buya Mthetho, launched in February this year, will continue.

eNCA