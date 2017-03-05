Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Judge Essa Moosa memorial

  • South Africa
Cape Town, 05 March 2017 - The memorial service for Judge Essa Moosa will be held at Belgravia High School, Cape Town, on Sunday. The retired judge and former human rights lawyer died last weekend. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The memorial service for Judge Essa Moosa is being held at Belgravia High School, Cape Town, on Sunday.

The retired judge and former human rights lawyer died last weekend.

eNCA

