WATCH: Kayamandi residents march on Stellenbosch mayor's office

  South Africa


JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Kayamandi, in Stellenbosch, have shut down the area and marched to the mayor's office.

They say they are fed up with waiting for houses.

Previous efforts to reach out to authorities have been ignored, says the marchers.

The mayor addressed the marchers.

 

 

