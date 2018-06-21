WATCH: Kayamandi residents march on Stellenbosch mayor's office

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Kayamandi, in Stellenbosch, have shut down the area and marched to the mayor's office.

They say they are fed up with waiting for houses.

Previous efforts to reach out to authorities have been ignored, says the marchers.

The mayor addressed the marchers.

Stellenbosch mayor, Gesie van Deventer addresses Kayamandi residents outside the municipal offices in the CBD. #KayamandiShutdown pic.twitter.com/3HWQj75zMy — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 21, 2018

eNCA