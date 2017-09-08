WATCH: Kenyan scholar says SA must take charge

JOHANNESBURG - Kenyan scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba says South Africa must take charge of its own destiny.

Speaking at this year’s Onkgopotse Tiro lecture, he’s urged authorities to jail corrupt government leaders and seize their assets to set the correct tone in the fight against corruption.

He also lamented the fact that the country is still mired in deep socio-economic inequalities and poverty.

Lumumba is urging Africa’s leaders to use the continent’s regional economic blocs to harness economic growth.

Lumumba says removing former President, Thabo Mbeki, from office, was a mistake.

Corruption is a threat to Lumumba's vision and be beleives it must be punished.

He’s criticised the disbanding of the Scorpions, saying it was efficient in fighting corruption.

Lumumba says the political will to fight corruption must come right from the very top.

He also had words of wisdom for the EFF.

This was the fifth Onkgopotse Tiro lecture honouring the black consciousness activist killed by a parcel bomb sent to him in Botswana in 1974.

