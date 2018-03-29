D-day for NMB mayor Trollip

File: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip will on Thursday find out which faction has won the battle over his political future. Photo: MICHAEL SHEEHAN / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip will fight for his political life on Thursday during a motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF.

The DA mayor says the EFF's reasons for wanting him out are fundamentally racist.

The EFF will partner with the ANC and UDM to try to install a new mayor.

Both the DA and the EFF held rallies on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters he would not stop until Trollip is gone: “Comrades we have taken a decision that we will remove the mayor of PE [Port Elizabeth], Athol Trollip. Why not [Johannesburg Mayor Herman] Mashaba and Solly [Msimanga the Tshwane mayor? ... because we are going after a white man.

“We are cutting the throat of whiteness,” said Malema.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it will not be dictated to by the EFF.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels has struck a deal with the DA to save Trollip.

“There’s just no synergy between the EFF and the PA. There’s never been any animosity between the DA and the PA since the exit of the PA from the metro last year ... there’s never been some nastiness between the PA and the DA,” he said.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is also expected vote against the EFF’s motion.

ACDP spokesman Lance Grootboom said: “People do change … I believe that God can change people. I’ve seen Gayton McKenzie [a former criminal who is now a PA member], I’ve read some of his books, making real change to people.”

The ANC lost the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in 2016 after the DA and EFF formed a coalition.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula spoke about the ANC's approach to the vote of no confidence:

