Putin the record straight: Mabuza denies Russian nuclear talks

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) he did not meet Russian President Vladmir Putin while on a trip to that country.

He was answering questions on whether he discussed South Africa's nuclear build programme with the Russian premier.

Mabuza says nuclear was never on the agenda.

The Deputy President said instead, he held meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I have not had a meeting with the President. The purpose of the visit to Russia, as appointed by the President, was to deliver South Africa's message of congratulation, firstly to the president on his reelection and as well as his inauguration as the president of Russia," he said.

Mabuza reiterated that traditional communal land belongs to the people who live on it and not to traditional leaders.

He says giving people title deeds to communal land opens the economic potential of the land and the ability of the community to raise capital using the land.

