WATCH: Madonsela speaks on #GuptaLeaks implications

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, said the #GuptaLeaks emails are proof that South Africa is a captured and dysfunctional, state.

She believes an inquiry into the allegations is now urgent.

Nine months ago, then Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, released her final, and arguably most politically explosive report, which alleged that President Jacob Zuma’s friends, the Gupta family, had corruptly offered then Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, the position occupied at the time by Finance Minister, Nhanhla Nene.

The family has also been reported to control several powerful cabinet ministers and senior executives at state-owned enterprises.

Madonsela’s State of Capture report ordered the establishment of an inquiry into these matters.

But President Zuma has decided to take that report on review, as he disagrees with her decision to authorise the Chief Justice to oversee the enquiry's establishment, effectively delaying the public commission of inquiry into the mountains of state capture evidence gathered by the Public Protector.

Madonsela is critical of this move.

She said, “When the idea of a review was put on the table, we knew that the impact was going to delay this matter, probably until the President is out of office.

"I honestly think that if the President wants the truth and the President wants a functional government…the President should have and can still... implement my remedial action as it stands, make sure that the commission of inquiry is appointed.”

She said the President could then seek to clarify his powers in appointing commissions of inquiry in a separate court process that will not delay a public investigation into evidence of state capture.

Madonsela said the Gupta Leak emails vindicate her stance that a state capture inquiry is justified and make such an inquiry even more urgent.

She also said that any future state capture inquiry must also be able to conduct so-called lifestyle audits on all those implicated in capturing the state, in order to demand explanations from those whose income and expenditure present discrepancies.

