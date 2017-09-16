WATCH: Magaqa's niece pays an emotional tribute to her uncle

File: Former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

UMZIMKHULU, KwaZulu-Natal - Sindiso Magaqa's niece has described him as a kind and loving person.

“Uncle used to take us out with him to go have fun. We would eat and play games and have fun. I loved my uncle," said an emotional Yelokazi Magaqa.

She said there's no uncle that she loved like her uncle and that he loved her too.

"My uncle was paying for my fees and everything. But why did you died so young? Why did you allow him to die God? Lord what are we going to do at home? But it is fine because you are the creator of everything."

Magaqa was injured when he and two other ANC councillors were shot in July at a spaza shop in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban, in July. He later died in hospital.

Magaqa was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

