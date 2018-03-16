WATCH: Maimane pops champagne cork to celebrate Zuma prosecution

File: DA leader Mmusi Maimane is elated over NPA's decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he's confident that former president Jacob Zuma will be found guilty on corruption charges.

Maimane says evidence of Zuma’s guilt was produced during the trial of his former close ally Schabir Shaik.

"Today we must celebrate that we are a step closer for Zuma to get to court. We want to ensure Zuma faces a criminal trial. We want a speedy resolution on this matter, we can’t wait much longer, it’s dragged on for too long," he said.

Maimane said the judgment against Schaik made it clear there is compelling evidence to convict Zuma.

"That’s why we can’t stop now.”

An elated Maimane popped open a bottle of champagne to celebrate the National Prosecuting Authority's decision.

eNCA