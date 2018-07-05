WATCH: Malema says he has dirt on Nhlanhla Nene

File: EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has evidence of wrongdoing against Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has evidence of wrongdoing against Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Malema made the allegations at a media briefing earlier on Thursday.

“I’ve got a scandal that they’ve got on him that involves his daughter which they gave to him and they never reported it. They’ve got control over him through that scandal. But they gave us the questions, [Gordhan] Pravin’s group, including the letter that he wrote to PIC asking for certain people to get the money. We’ve got the letter. He’s not answered because he knows what we have. We’ve asked him questions in Parliament, in public but he’s not answered till today. The most overpraised and celebrated minister.”

The EFF was addressing Section 25 hearings held around the country, the South African Revenue Service and a number of issues.

