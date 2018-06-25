WATCH: Malema stands by his Indian race remarks

File: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says criticism of his recent anti-Indian statements are hypocritical. Malema in his Youth Day speech hit out at Indians and Coloureds saying they are racist. Photo: eNCA

NEWCASTLE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says criticism of his recent anti-Indian statements are hypocritical.

Malema in his Youth Day speech hit out at Indian and Coloured people and said they were racist.

This shortly after the party’s Chief Whip Shivambu had made remarks about Treasury's deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat that were interpreted as him saying Momoniat is “un-African."

The Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, Reverend Dr Steve Moreo, recently came out strongly against Malema and the EFF's Floyd Shivambu on their race-related remarks.

Malema was speaking on Monday outside the Newcastle Magistrate's court where he faced charges for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.

“When we said the majority of Indians are racist they were all screaming. But to show the hypocrisy of South Africa and to show that racism is indeed alive, former Constitutional Judge [Zak] Yacoob, who is an Indian himself, says 90 percent of Indians are racist. They never said they are taking him to court. They never threatened him,” he said.

Regarding the charges he is facing, Malema said being charged for simply repeating what's in the Freedom Charter.

He's accusing the ANC of employing the same tactics as the apartheid government.

