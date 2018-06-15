WATCH: Malmesbury mosque attacker came 'to seek shelter'

The sons of the man who died in a Malmesbury mosque attack say the man netered the mosque under the guise of seeking shelter. One of the sons survived the attack. Photo: Twitter: @Artii_M

CAPE TOWN - The sons of the man who died in a Malmesbury mosque attack on Friday said the perpetrator entered the facility under the guise of seeking shelter.

One of the man’s sons survived the attack.

The young men said the perpetrator did not appear “human at all”, though they were at peace with their father's passing.

They say their father spent most of his time in the mosque and even slept there sometimes.

Eid prayers about to start at the #MalmesburyMosque where two people were stabbed to death. Two others were injured, including the Imam of the mosque, who'll be leading prayer this morning. Suspect died outside the premises after being shot by the police.#MalmesburyMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/tKb289raGv — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 15, 2018

eNCA