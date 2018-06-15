Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Malmesbury mosque attacker came 'to seek shelter'

  • South Africa
The sons of the man who died in a Malmesbury mosque attack say the man netered the mosque under the guise of seeking shelter. One of the sons survived the attack. Photo: Twitter: @Artii_M

CAPE TOWN - The sons of the man who died in a Malmesbury mosque attack on Friday said the perpetrator entered the facility under the guise of seeking shelter.

One of the man’s sons survived the attack.

READ: Two worshippers, suspect killed in Malmesbury mosque attack

The young men said the perpetrator did not appear “human at all”, though they were at peace with their father's passing.

They say their father spent most of his time in the mosque and even slept there sometimes.

