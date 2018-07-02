WATCH: Man robbed of Rolex watch by armed gang

File: A man was robbed of his Rolex watch by an armed gang in Pretoria over the weekend. Photo: Pixabay.

JOHANNESBURG - A video of an armed robbery in Pretoria over the weekend has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the victim is seen chatting with two people in a parking lot when armed robbers driving a luxury vehicle move closer to them.

It would appear the armed robbers approach the man while the other two people, who the victim had been chatting with run away.

They reportedly took a Rolex watch from his wrist while he laid on the ground and sped off.

Villieria police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits said no arrests have been made.

"A case of armed robbery is being investigated by the Brooklyn Saps," she said.

Last month, a jewellery store in Menlyn Mall in Pretoria was hit by armed robbers who made away with an unknown amount of Rolex watches.

The suspects reportedly fired shots at security before speeding off in a BMW.

eNCA