WATCH: Manana still a party member but ANC cash-heist employee fired?

JOHANNESBURG - eNCA's Jane Dutton has asked the African National Congress (ANC)'s spokesperson, Pule Mabe why Mduduzi Manana is still a party member while an employee at Luthuli House has been dismissed after being linked to cash heists.

Manana, the former deputy higher education minister, was sentenced to a R100,000 fine or one year in prison in November 2017 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub in August 2017.

He was also ordered to undergo an anger management programme and 500 hours of community service and had to compensate the woman he attacked, amounting to more than R20,000 in total.

In May this year, fresh allegations surfaced that he pushed his domestic worker down the stairs at his home in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The women withdrew the charges, but an audio recording subsequently surfaced of Manana offering the woman money.

On Wednesday, the ANC dismissed an employee at its headquarters after it came to light that he has been arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

eNCA's Jane Dutton spoke to Mabe on Wednesday night and wanted to know why such action was taken against the employee who was arrested, but not against Manana.

