WATCH: Minister Bathabile Dlamini scoffs reporter's questions

Johannesburg, 05 March 2017 - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has promised that social grant payment will be made come the first of April. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says social assistance is a constitutional right and her department won't fail in delivering on this right, they will continue to pay grants on come 1 April 2017.

Dlamini was speaking to journalists in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

She was expected to give a briefing on the plans they made regarding the implementation of a payment system to ensure beneficiaries will receive their grants come next month.

She said that there has been no replacement found for Cash Paymaster Services because of "non responsive" social grant payment tender bidders.

Dlamini said Sassa is committed to using over 2600 Post Office outlets as part of grants "payment vehicle"

When questioned about the practicality of this implementation, the resignation of Director Genral Zane Dangor and the working relationship between her and the CEO the minister was less then pleased.

Click on the above video to see part of the question and answer session between the minister and eNCA journalist Karyn Maughan.

eNCA