WATCH: Momberg doesn't believe K-word is insulting

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted racist Vicky Momberg has been described by a character witness as a lunatic, racist and danger to society.

She hurled racist insults at a black police officer, call centre agent and black people in general in a 2016 incident caught on camera after Momberg was a victim of a smash-and-grab.

Momberg, already convicted on four counts of crimen injuria, faced sentencing proceedings in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The former estate agent told a probation officer, if she could afford to, she would leave South Africa.

She further said she did not believe the K-word was insulting and said she felt the South African justice system was biased.

It emerged Momberg insulted a black social worker, prompting the woman to recuse herself from the case.

Probation Officer Daphney Naidoo said: “On the day of the incident… I had to conduct debriefing with her immediately.

Naidoo said she also had to call a senior manager to debrief a social worker who had interacted with Momberg.

The state is pushing for direct imprisonment.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba said: “She keeps on mentioning that the video was tampered with… Do you think that’s a remorseful person or is the person evading responsibility?”

“The probation officer's report includes statements from four of Momberg’s victims. They describe the humiliation they felt as a result of the incident, saying they want the court to send a strong message to all racists. The matter resumes on the 16th of March,” Naidoo added.

