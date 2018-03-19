WATCH: Moseneke pays tribute to Esidimeni victims

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke read out the names of the victims and survivors of the Life Esidimeni transfers.
Moseneke reads out the names of the #LifeEsidimeni patients as a way to pay respect to them.— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 19, 2018
He said he hopes his findings will bring closure.
Moseneke is releasing the Life Esidimeni Arbitration report on Monday.
More than 180 psychiatric patients died in Gauteng after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.
eNCA
