WATCH: Moseneke pays tribute to Esidimeni victims

JOHANNESBURG 19 March 2018 - Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke gave his final report which he says will hopefully give families of the Esidimeni tragedy closure. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG 19 March 2018 - Former deputy chief justice Moseneke's read out the names of the victims and survivors of the Life Esidimeni transfers. He's also outlined the damages to be paid to the families. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG 19 March 2018 - Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke reads his findings after the arbitration hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Moseneke says he hopes his findings will bring closure.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke read out the names of the victims and survivors of the Life Esidimeni transfers.

Moseneke reads out the names of the #LifeEsidimeni patients as a way to pay respect to them. — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 19, 2018

He said he hopes his findings will bring closure.

Moseneke is releasing the Life Esidimeni Arbitration report on Monday.

More than 180 psychiatric patients died in Gauteng after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

eNCA