WATCH: Mom blames paramedics for death at Pastor Mboro's church

Nontombi Gwam took her sick child, Latoya, to controversial pastor, Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng for healing on Christmas Eve after she fell ill. Paramedics were called to the church to try and help, but Gwam says this wasn't the case. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a three-year-old girl is blaming paramedics for her child's death.

Nontombi Gwam brought her sick child to Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng for healing on Christmas Eve after the toddler fell ill on 22 December.

The mother had taken the child to a local clinic, which was unable to help her due to a lack of drips, so Gwam then took her child to a private doctor and the child was doing better until the morning of her death.

The mother opted to seek divine intervention on Christmas Eve when her child was ill again, so she visited Mboro’s church.

Paramedics were then called to the East Rand church when the pastor was unable to help.

Gwam, speaking for the first time since the incident, said Mboro also blamed paramedics for the child's death.

However, paramedics claim the pastor and some of his congregants attacked them with a female emergency services worker allegedly slapped by the pastor.

The paramedic’s employer said the woman needed surgery for a wound to her right cheek.

Mboro is to appear in court in January on a charge of common assault related to the incident.

eNCA